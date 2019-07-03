How you can help build Hervey Bay's new whale sculpture

NEW SCULPTURE: The idea of the whale sculpture is to leave a legacy that will be seen by all visitors. The concept design has now been released.

A NEW whale sculpture is set to be unveiled on Hervey Bay's foreshore and the community can help create it.

The art piece will be constructed from sustainable bamboo, representing a humpback whale and calf to signify the importance of the region as an annual whale nursery.

The design and construction of the sculpture is being undertaken by Sydney-based arts studio, Cave Urban, and it will be unveiled during the World Whale Conference, held in the Bay in October.

The project is being undertaken by the Fraser Coast Tourism & Events and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

It will be financed through arts funds and the local government.

"To underpin Hervey Bay's connection to whales, we are undertaking a community art project to show that whales are embraced through the cultural, economic, social, and political lives of the Fraser Coast community and we are at a place where people and cetaceans coexist in an authentic and respectful way,” FCTE general manager Martin Simons said.

"Scientific studies show that each year up to 8000 humpback whales stop with their calves for up to two weeks in Hervey Bay to rest, socialise and train their young.

"This is why whale watching in Hervey Bay is so special compared to other destinations. The whales aren't on the move. They are relaxed and just as interested in the boats and whale watchers as we are in them.”

The community is being asked to get involved by donating bamboo to the project.

"You may have some bamboo on your property that you no longer want and are happy to donate to build the community artwork,” Mr Simons said.

The public is asked to take a photo of the bamboo, a close up image with a hand next to it along with a photo from afar with someone standing next to it.

The photos and location of the bamboo can then be emailed to marketing@fcte.com.au by July 19.

The public will also have the opportunity to be involved with harvesting and splitting the bamboo and building the sculpture, starting from the end of July.