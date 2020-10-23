Menu
The new murals would join the region’s growing collection of public artworks.
How you can help colour the streets of the Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
23rd Oct 2020 3:30 AM
EXPERIENCED artists are being asked to help bring colour to the streets of the Fraser Coast.

Three murals will be created at Maryborough and Hervey Bay in the coming months.

“The Fraser Coast council is looking for artists with experience in community-based contemporary street art for three mural projects,” Councillor David Lewis said.

The works will feature on a 40-metre pathway at Lupton Park in Maryborough, the wall of the Signature Building facing the skate park on Torquay Road and the wall of the Repco building facing the Link Mobility Corridor in Hervey Bay.

“The murals will help create an atmosphere that will encourage families to use the facilities,” Cr Lewis said.

“There is an added benefit in that contemporary street art discourages graffiti artists tagging in an area.

“Similar murals installed in Kings Lane, Maryborough, as part of the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation have been very successful in deterring graffiti and brightening the laneway.”

The design of each mural should reflect each area.

“We don’t want to stifle creativity, but it has been suggested that the Lupton Park mural could include three-dimensional green frogs and lily pads or children’s games such as a leap frog game or snakes and ladders,” Cr David Lewis said

“Council wants young people and families to feel welcome and encouraged to play in the parks, skate park and use the mobility corridor.”

The growing network of murals across the region has added another dimension to the region.

“People like murals and street art; they add interest to a walk around a city.

“They can reveal the story of a city, as does the sculpture trail and the mural trail in Maryborough; and they certainly brighten up laneways and barrier fencing to make facilities such as the Link Mobility Corridor more inviting for people to use.”

The murals will be treated to protect them from graffiti attack.

Expression of Interest forms can be downloaded from the Public Notices page of the council website, www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au, and returned to the council by 5pm Friday, November 13.

