How you can help M’boro’s iconic excelsior band survive

A GO FUND Me page has been set up to help Maryborough’s iconic Excelsior City Band survive.

“The Maryborough Excelsior City Band isn’t able to apply for any COVID-19 grants as we are not an employer, and are not registered for GST,” a post on the Go Fund Me page reads.

“We need your generous support to help cover operational costs such as insurance (public liability, food van, premises, contents) and rates.

“Insurance is the biggest bill and is due in December, 2020.

“Your support will help keep the Excelsior band operational for when we are able to recommence events in Queens Park and other major events on the Fraser Coast.

“As well as covering costs for our weekly rehearsals.

“We can’t wait to get back entertaining in the park and other events across the Fraser Coast, and graciously thank you for any monetary support you are able to provide.”

So far, $1550 has been raised, with a goal of $7500.

In the late 1880s a group of town players were formed into the Wide Bay Regimental Band in conjunction with the military defence establishment.

The band was conducted by Alf Hall.

This band attended their first contest in 1902 at Charters Towers.

In 1904 the Wide Bay Regimental Band won the Championship concert which was held in Maryborough.

This concert was adjudicated by Mr Perry Cock from Melbourne.

In 1908 another contest was held in Maryborough and the Wide Bay Regimental Band won the A grade.

There were many changes around this time and in 1913 the Wide Bay Regimental Band was decommissioned and reformed as the Maryborough City Band.

To make a donation, click here.