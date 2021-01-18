How you can help Neighbourhood Centre fill new hive

Volunteers Phil Dare and Ivan Mapp at the Neighbourhood Hive working bee on Friday, January 15.

Volunteers Phil Dare and Ivan Mapp at the Neighbourhood Hive working bee on Friday, January 15.

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre (HBNC) has put out call for donations to help bring the organisation’s Neighbourhood Hive to life.

The hive is located in the former Rock Off building on Boat Harbour Dr, and is aimed at combating loneliness and isolation and giving the Fraser Coast a place where people from all generations and walks of life can exchange ideas and learn from each other.

The centre currently has a wishlist of furniture, equipment and items they want for the new space to make sure the space is a dynamic space with something for everyone.

They’re looking for a pool table, table tennis tables, bean bags, lounges, comfortable chairs, movable wall dividers, standing basketball ring, a barbecue, outdoor tables and chairs, two outdoor umbrellas, computers, two televisions, plants, sewing machines, a workbench, books, shelving, filing cabinets and musical instruments.

The centre is also looking for donations of murals painted by local artists and arts and craft supplies.

Work on the Neighbourhood Hive began in late 2020 with HBNC CEO, Tanya Stevenson saying the project would be something completely new and valuable for the Fraser Coast.

If you think you can help the HBNC with the organisation’s wish list, please call 4194 3000 or email info@hbnc.com.au.