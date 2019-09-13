Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How you can help sick kids while doing the weekly shopping

Carlie Walker
by
13th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast shoppers can help support some of the 3700 Queensland children with life-limiting conditions as part of Coles' fundraising appeal for Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House.

Until October 8, Coast residents can purchase specially-designed $2 donation cards at Coles stores including Hervey Bay, Bay Central and Maryborough, which will help Hummingbird House continue to provide short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Since opening in October 2016, Hummingbird House has provided a home away from home for more than 221 children and their families to reconnect and make memories to last a lifetime, at no cost to them.

Hummingbird House general manager Fiona Hawthorne said Coles' ongoing support had been critical in providing families in need with access to the charity's life-changing services.

"We continue to be inspired by Coles' dedication to support Queensland children with life-limiting conditions. Coles' team members and shoppers have become an integral part of our Hummingbird House community - where everyday Queenslanders stand beside families in need," she said.

"This year's donation cards were designed by some very creative siblings of our Hummingbird House guests, inspired by the art therapy we offer for our guests to enjoy with their loved ones."

The four Hummingbird House donation cards feature designs by children from Brisbane, Toowoomba and Gladstone, who have - and continue to use - the hospice's support services.

More Stories

coles donation fraser coast hervey bay maryborough sick kids
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    premium_icon CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    News An intellectually-impaired Maryborough man who used stolen underwear to masturbate over child pornography has walked away from court

    Bay kidnap accused sentenced on separate charges

    premium_icon Bay kidnap accused sentenced on separate charges

    News He admitted it had been used to smoke drugs.

    AFFORDABLE LIVING: M'boro residential developments update

    premium_icon AFFORDABLE LIVING: M'boro residential developments update

    News Tinana's Tulipwood Rise is in stage one of development