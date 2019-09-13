How you can help sick kids while doing the weekly shopping

FRASER Coast shoppers can help support some of the 3700 Queensland children with life-limiting conditions as part of Coles' fundraising appeal for Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House.

Until October 8, Coast residents can purchase specially-designed $2 donation cards at Coles stores including Hervey Bay, Bay Central and Maryborough, which will help Hummingbird House continue to provide short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Since opening in October 2016, Hummingbird House has provided a home away from home for more than 221 children and their families to reconnect and make memories to last a lifetime, at no cost to them.

Hummingbird House general manager Fiona Hawthorne said Coles' ongoing support had been critical in providing families in need with access to the charity's life-changing services.

"We continue to be inspired by Coles' dedication to support Queensland children with life-limiting conditions. Coles' team members and shoppers have become an integral part of our Hummingbird House community - where everyday Queenslanders stand beside families in need," she said.

"This year's donation cards were designed by some very creative siblings of our Hummingbird House guests, inspired by the art therapy we offer for our guests to enjoy with their loved ones."

The four Hummingbird House donation cards feature designs by children from Brisbane, Toowoomba and Gladstone, who have - and continue to use - the hospice's support services.