How you can look after community by joining Care Army

PEOPLE across the Fraser Coast have been asked to join the Care Army to help the region's elderly make it safely through the coronavirus pandemic.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he wanted the community to step up and help the elderly and others in need by registering interest as a volunteer to be a part of the Care Army.

"Our community spirit always shines through in times of crisis," Mr Saunders said.

"Many seniors will of course be supported by family, but others will need volunteers and community service organisations to help them stay home and stay safe and with things such as food or medicine drops.

"Even something as simple as a daily telephone call can make a huge difference."

Mr Saunders added his voice to that of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who called upon the community to mobilise in support of each other, similar to the way it did after the 2011 floods.

She asked people over the age of 65 to stay at home and younger people to help them self-isolate by reaching out to them via the phone, to buy their groceries, or get their prescriptions.

Queensland has 781 cases of coronavirus, with 18 in the Wide Bay.

"If you don't have family or friends in this age group who you can help, we need you to step up and help those people who will be looking for it and you can do that by going to emergencyvolunteering.com.au or registering your interest as a volunteer at emergencyvol@volunteeringqld.org.au



"It is now up to every single person in our wonderful community to show that we care.

"Whether it's your mum, your grandfather, your next-door neighbour or a friend - we all know a senior in our community who will need us so they can stay safe from infection.

"The people of Maryborough have gotten through our fair share of floods, fires and cyclones because we've taken care of each other.

"We need to do the same during the coronavirus pandemic."