How you can save $20 on your dog's registration

Chicka Derwent reckons the hole on his dog registration tag is a little too small.

CHANGES have been made to the Fraser Coast's dog registration system to make it easier for the region's pet owners to pay their fees.

As part of the changes, people who pay their registration renewals paid by the due date of August 31 will receive a $20 discount on their fees and the former three year concession program, where the third year is received for free, has been scrapped.

Instead, the Fraser Coast Regional Council will honour all current three-year registrations under the current scheme.

Registrations for a whole dog (non-desexed) now cost $135.50 and desexed dogs cost $58.00.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the changes were introduced due to the rising cost of administering the animal management system.

He said animal registration fees provide a variety of service, including reuniting pets and their owners.

"Funds raised from dog registration goes toward the operation of the council's animal management unit, animal pounds and adoption centres as well as responsible ownership education programs," Cr Seymour said.

"Dogs provide years of companionship, unconditional love and loyalty to their owners."

Pensioners will receive an extra $5 discount if they can provide identification.