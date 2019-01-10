How you can see the ISS from the Fraser Coast tonight

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module. NASA

IF THE sky remains clear, stargazers will be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station passing over the Fraser Coast.

Dundowran-based amateur astronomer Ray Johnston said although it will not be station's the brightest pass it should be visible for those without a telescope tonight.

"The ISS passes over quite regularly but some nights it is more visible than others,” he said.

"Tonight will not be a bad pass but we do get better ones.

"All we need now is a clear sky.”

Scheduled to rise from the south-west at 7.40pm, Mr Johnston said the ISS will resemble an aircraft light crossing the sky.

"Three minutes later about 7.43pm it should be halfway up the sky, 50 degrees to the north-west and it will continue until it slowly disappears down into the horizon,” he said.

"To be visible to the eye, the brightness of the ISS needs to be about a -3 or -4 magnitude and at it's highest point reach 45 or 50 degrees on the horizon.

"It always passes over at night or the early morning.”