ASTRONOMY fanatics - keep your eyes on the skies tomorrow to see the International Space Station from the Fraser Coast.

Though the station often passes the region, it will be visible for longer that usual and in clear cloud conditions.

The ISS will appear at 6:04pm and last for six minutes.

Moving in a southwest direction, it will appear almost right overhead at about 6.08pm.

Because of its large size, the ISS reflects a decent amount of light that lets it be seen with the human eye.