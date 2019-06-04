Menu
Hervey Bay Animal Refuge - volunteer Luzette Leighton with Sylvia and Edwina - looking to have murals painted on blank walls at the refuge. Alistair Brightman
How you can turn a plain green wall into something magical

Carlie Walker
4th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
WANTED: One talented artist who can make a plain green wall into something magical.

The volunteers at Hervey Bay Animal Refuge have put out the word, asking those with artistic talent to offer their time to create a stunning mural, some cute cartoon characters or an interesting artwork at the back of the kiosk area. The area is heavily used during the Nikenbah Markets and it could use some brightening up.

Already the refuge has had some interest in the project after posting the idea on its Facebook page.

But there's still time for creative minds to put their hand up for the job.

The work will be voluntary, but the refuge will supply the paint, brushes and spray paint needed to bring the artwork to life.

Those who are keen can give manager Maree Hill a call on 4128 4564 to pitch your idea and how you would bring it to life.

Artists can come along and view the wall to get a sense of the size and dimensions of the space.

Artists are invited to bring ideas and sketches along to show how they will bring the wall to life.
 

