How you can watch a more convenient Council meeting

Councillors at a Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting in 2020 at the Maryborough town hall.

Councillors at a Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting in 2020 at the Maryborough town hall.

Fraser Coast residents will have the opportunity to watch their councillors after hours with the March public meeting to be held in the evening.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the time had been changed to increase opportunities for residents to connect with councillors and to make the council more accessible.

“By starting the meeting in the evening, we are offering residents, especially those who have 9am to 5pm jobs, an opportunity to come along and see how the council works or watch a livestream on the council’s YouTube channel from home”.

Cr Everard said the council was working hard to maintain its connection and engagement with all residents.

“The Fraser Coast region covers an area of 7125 square kilometres and council is eager to ensure the region’s 100,000 plus residents have access to their elected representatives,” he said.

“Hosting meetings in our small communities allows us to engage with residents and enhance accessibility and transparency of the council’s actions.

“This year meetings will be held at the North Aramara Hall and at the Boonooroo Community Hall.

“The council has also started monthly informal community ‘meet and greets’ in every division throughout the Fraser Coast, with the first event in Toogoom last month a great success.

“The next ‘meet and greet’ will be at the QCWA Hall at 77 Steley Street in Howard from 10am to 12 noon on Thursday 18 March.”

The after-hours meeting will be at 6pm on Wednesday 24 March in council’s Tavistock Street chambers in Hervey Bay with public participation via registration to occur from 5pm.

The Chronicle will also provide extensive coverage of the meeting.

Council ordinary meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of every month, starting at 10am with meetings rotated between the Hervey Bay and Maryborough chambers.



The list of Council meeting dates is available on the Council website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/council-meetings.