How you can watch Fraser Coast’s biggest USC graduation

On Friday, USC will stage its largest ever Fraser Coast graduation ceremony to celebrate the academic achievements of students who have completed degrees over the past two years.

Many are graduates from 2020 whose ceremony last year was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Helen Bartlett said she was delighted that students who graduated in absentia last year in the midst of a global pandemic were able to experience a formal ceremony to mark the completion of their academic journeys.

About 90 students will receive their degrees from USC Chancellor Sir Angus Houston at the ceremony at Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre, starting at 3pm.

“Graduation is a tradition dating back to the 12th century and provides a wonderful opportunity for students to formally celebrate their accomplishments,” Professor Bartlett said.

“For their friends and family, lecturers and tutors and the wider Fraser Coast community, it is a time to share in the success of our students and to show them how proud we are of all they have achieved.”

Nursing Science student Christina Buchan, who achieved an impressive grade point average of 6.7 out of 7, is among a group of students who will also receive awards for academic excellence and/or student leadership at the ceremony.

The mother-of-five, who left school in Year 10, will reflect on her inspiring education journey when she makes an address on behalf of all graduating students.

Following graduation, the students will join a diverse USC alumni community of more than 28,000 – including medical and health professionals, engineers, scientists, conservationists, teachers and social workers.

The event will be video-streamed live on the USC website at www.usc.edu.au/graduation

