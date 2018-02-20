How you can win $1000 Flight Centre voucher

Menu
20th Feb 2018 6:28 AM

Want to escape the heat?

We don't blame you, and we're happy to help with your plans to flee.

Would a $1000 Flight Centre gift card help?

We know, though, many from here love the heat, so if you don't want to get away right now, we're happy if you use the $1000 voucher, should you win it, to start planning your mid-winter break.

That's right, we have a $1000 travel voucher available to one of our readers.

There's no catch, all you have to do is go online and enter.

The competition is open from today, February 19, to Sunday March 4.

We'll be drawing the lucky winner on March 5.

Doesn't that Christmas break seem ages ago? And Easter is still so far off.

You don't need to wait to plan your next getaway, with the Fraser Coast Chronicle here to help.

All you have to do is visit the link to enter - frasercoastchronicle.com. au/holiday, then start dreaming.

