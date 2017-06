Queensland Maroon player Billy SLater tells The Observer what he is most looking forward too while he is in Gladstone. Photo Sarah Barnham / The Observer

BILLY Slater's back and it means Queensland is, surely, a great chance at levelling the State of Origin series next week.

And what better way to celebrate than having your own piece of rugby league memorabilia to hang from the wall?

We're giving you the chance to win a Gorden Tallis-signed Queensland jumper from the man who played 20 games for the Maroons from 1993 until 2003, and who now stars as a commentator for Fox Sports.

Enter online at: http://www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au