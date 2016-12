READ 10 books or complete 10 hours of reading and you could be in the running for a prize this summer.

The Summer Reading Club runs from Monday December 5 to January 20, 2017.

To join, visit a Fraser Coast library.

Young readers, up to 16 years of age can join the club and enter the contest to win a major prize.

Major prizes include an iPad mini and Big W and Kmart gift cards.

Incentive prizes are also given.

Call 41974220 to join the reading club.