How you can win this great photo

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman with a framed print that is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Chronicle Warriors team for this year's Relay For Life. Tickets can be purchased at the Chronicle office.

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman with a framed print that is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Chronicle Warriors team for this year's Relay For Life. Tickets can be purchased at the Chronicle office. Alistair Brightman

HERE at the Chronicle, we are lucky to have the talented Alistair Brightman as our Chief Photographer.

His work is recognised as being among the best in News Corp and has featured in art gallery exhibitions.

Ocean Guard (pictured above), just one of the stunning photos from his private collection, is being auctioned off to raise money for the Chronicle Warriors Relay for Life team.

Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 and can be purchased at the Chronicle's Hervey Bay or Maryborough office between now and 4pm this Friday.

They will also be on sale at the Chronicle Warriors tent at the Hervey Bay Relay for Life this Saturday.