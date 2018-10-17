Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman with a framed print that is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Chronicle Warriors team for this year's Relay For Life. Tickets can be purchased at the Chronicle office.
Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman with a framed print that is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Chronicle Warriors team for this year's Relay For Life. Tickets can be purchased at the Chronicle office. Alistair Brightman
News

How you can win this great photo

17th Oct 2018 9:18 AM

HERE at the Chronicle, we are lucky to have the talented Alistair Brightman as our Chief Photographer.

His work is recognised as being among the best in News Corp and has featured in art gallery exhibitions.

Ocean Guard (pictured above), just one of the stunning photos from his private collection, is being auctioned off to raise money for the Chronicle Warriors Relay for Life team.

Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 and can be purchased at the Chronicle's Hervey Bay or Maryborough office between now and 4pm this Friday.

They will also be on sale at the Chronicle Warriors tent at the Hervey Bay Relay for Life this Saturday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    NAMED: Man allegedly held a child captive at shops

    premium_icon NAMED: Man allegedly held a child captive at shops

    Crime A young child was allegedly held captive and assaulted by a complete stranger at a Pialba shopping centre at the weekend.

    High Tops school friends reunite after generations

    premium_icon High Tops school friends reunite after generations

    News A reunion was held for the Pialba High Tops School

    Why we can't name and shame all child sex offenders

    Why we can't name and shame all child sex offenders

    Opinion Do you think the laws should change?

    Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Fraser Coast Chronicle...

    News STAY up to date with the best local news and track your fitness.

    Local Partners