An African tulip tree being removed by council.
News

How you could get a free native tree from council

Carlie Walker
16th Dec 2020 1:15 PM
A FREE native tree will be given to Fraser Coast residents who eradicate African tulip trees from their land.

The motion was passed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council at its meeting today.

“Residents only need to take a photograph of the tree before it is removed and after it is removed to be eligible for the replacement seedling,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

Residents can email the photos to OpenSpace&environment@frasercoast.qld.gov.au to arrange the replacement seedling.

Fraser Coast residents are also reminded that African tulip trees need to be cut into manageable pieces to be eligible for free dumping at the council’s waste facilities.

Council started its African Tulip Tree removal program in November by cutting trees from Margaret Lin Park in Kawungan.

“The trees introduced to Australia from Africa are a pest,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“They take over areas and their pollen can kill native stingless bees and insects.”

The council agreed to place funding for an African Tulip Tree eradication program on the list of projects to be discussed when it formulates the 2021-22 budget.

The first stage of an eradication program would be a survey of Council land to map invasive species.

Trees growing within 500 metres of potential native bee habitat and Council parks would be a priority in a removal program, Cr Seymour said.

The African native was a popular ornamental tree in tropical and subtropical parts of Queensland due to its showy, red tulip-shaped flowers.

