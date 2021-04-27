How younger generation kept Anzac spirit alive

The Maryborough State High School marching band led the Anzac Day parade in the city.

The younger generation turned out in force to mark Anzac Day, with 200 students from Maryborough State High School alone marking the occasion, including those in its marching band, which led the parade in the city.

Principal Simon Done said he was proud of the students and their acknowledgment of the sacrifices that had come before them.

“There is a really strong culture and tradition of community service within the school,” he said.

Maryborough war hero Duncan Chapman, who was first ashore at Gallipoli during the landing in 1915, attended the school, which was also significant to the students, Mr Done said.

He said he was struck by the number of students who honoured a family member, whether it was an uncle or grandfather, by wearing their medals.

While the meaning of Anzac was taught at school, for many of the students it had a personal meaning within their own families, Mr Done said.

Students lay a wreath at the cenotaph at Howard.

The school explored different aspects of the Anzac legend every year, from the contribution of women, to indigenous soldiers to the story of Duncan Chapman, whose statue stands at Queens Park as part of the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

Mr Done said he didn’t feel any of the students felt they had to attend - rather they felt they should to honour the memories of those who had served their country and given them the freedoms they enjoy today.

He said he felt Anzac Day commemorations were growing each year.

“I actually think it’s starting to magnify,” he said.

“I can’t speak for other areas, it here the importance of Anzac Day is only getting stronger and stronger.

“I think it’s the ideals of Anzac, don’t let your mates down, be part of something bigger than you, all of those aspects are important to us.”

Many other schools also marked the occasion at services in Hervey Bay, Tiaro and Howard.

Students from the schools laid wreath at the memorials and cenotaphs on Sunday.

