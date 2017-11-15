How your candidates plan to tackle water security for M'boro

Maryborough's state candidates at the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.

A PIPELINE from Paradise Dam and commitments to offstream storage are two of the major plans Maryborough's state candidates have for water security.

Speaking at the first Meet the Candidates forum in Howard on Tuesday night, Labor's Bruce Saunders, the LNP's Richard Kingston, One Nation's James Hansen and Indpendent candidate Roger Currie had their say on how they would guarantee water security for the Maryborough electorate region.

Here's what they had to say:

James Hansen, One Nation:

"Water security is the key to the growth of this region, particularly agriculture.

"MSF need to get over 1 million tonnes to be sustainable to put in a co-generation plant. We met with them the other day and committed $15 million... to offstream storage.

"One Nation has committed to a jointly funded project with $15 million from the Federal Government.”

Richard Kingston, LNP:

"We have a very important project for the region that will double the irrigation capacity of the Mary River irrigation system.

"It's a Sunwater project, but it's vital that MSF get the support they need to keep investing in the area

"This is something that will create long-term jobs for Maryborough.”

Roger Currie, Independent:

"Cane farmers need six to ten megalitres a hectare to get decent sugar, so 6000m megalitres isn't going to go far.

"Paradise Dam has 100,000 megalitres that nobody wants, it was built by Labor to support a margin of massive cane expansion that hasn't occurred.

"We could pipe it straight to Lenthalls or here, it all depends where the decision is best as creating that water supply guarantees agricultural expansion and security into the future.

"It's a guaranteed no-brainer to build that pipeline.”

Bruce Saunders, Labor:

"Water has been a big issue since I've been elected.

"The future is MSF with the bio products, and we need the water.

"I've looked at the pipeline with Roger and been talking about offstream storage - the pipeline is a viable option.”