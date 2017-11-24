How your candidates will combat the our ice crisis

FUNDING rehab program Bayside Transformations is at the centre of plans to ease the stranglehold of ice addiction on the region.
The LNP has committed $52million to combating ice use in regional Queensland including building a dedicated residential ice rehabilitation centre in the Wide Bay.
Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen wants funding for a centre to be directed to the already established Bayside Transformations which hopes to buy the site on Torquay Tce and is advocating for a local detox centre.
"Why reinvent the wheel? They have had great success”,' he said
One Nation's Damian Huxham agrees and has pledged $2 million to Bayside Transformations.
Greens candidate Jenni Cameron said she would ensure local communities had drug education information kits in local libraries and would provide a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in the Wide Bay.
Labor's Adrian Tantari said the State Government had committed $16.4 million to for treatment services in the region.
Independent candidate Jannean Dean said funding needed to be restored to existing drug treatment centres.