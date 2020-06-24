Menu
Classifieds from the 1930s.
How your grandparents posted on 'social media' in the '30s

Crystal Jones
by
24th Jun 2020 4:08 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM
WHAT did people do before social media gave them a quick and easy way to reach out for information?

They ran short ads in the paper, of course.

We took a look back at the short notices people posted in the NewsMail during the 1930s.

One theatre goer lost their black silk glove between the Olympia Theatre and Targo St.

The finder was asked to leave it at Lynch's Pharmacy.

Someone had also lost a "gent's brown fur-lined leather gauntlet".

A reward was offered for the item.

At Woodman's Corner, a bay saddle horse was lost, still wearing its saddle and bridle.

A TS Kasmaroski of Walker St offered a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of their horse.

An ad was even posted asking for a missing fuel cap to be returned.

A child's brown sandal was such as special item that an ad was posted asking for its safe return when it was lost somewhere between Bargara and Barolin Rd, a reward was also on offer.

Then there were the wanted ads.

One such ad was placed by two "industrious young men" wanting work of any kind and willing to learn cane cutting.
Respondents were asked to send correspondence to "young", care of the NewsMail.

Another local posted asking for a "good girl for country, able to take charge if necessary".

Another local simply asked for a set of boxing gloves, cheap and in good order.

Businesses, on the other hand, placed classifieds promoting such creature comforts as hot water on tap with the help of gas heater technology.

An ad for Avenell Brothers listed Pyrex for sale, as easy to bake in, serve in and clean.

The ads appeared in a copy of the paper from the 1930s after it was found by Bundy local John Jensen. 

