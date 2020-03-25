How your NRL club is handling the shutdown

Cronulla's Wade Graham of the Cronulla Sharks NRL team leaves Shark Park with exercise equipment after the shutdown of the 2020 NRL season due to the coronavirus. Picture: Brett Costello

Cronulla's Wade Graham of the Cronulla Sharks NRL team leaves Shark Park with exercise equipment after the shutdown of the 2020 NRL season due to the coronavirus. Picture: Brett Costello

BULLDOGS

Players were told to not come in on Tuesday. Coach Dean Pay and the rest of his coaching staff including assistants Steve Georgallis and Steve Antonelli have been stood down immediately without pay with no clear outline over when the NRL season will resume.

A plan will be put in place regarding rehab for players such as Kieran Foran and individualised training programs.

Canberra’s players are ready for lockdown amid concerns for families.

RAIDERS

The Raiders will be closely monitoring the lockdown of borders domestically and internationally because of their contingent of English players. The tightening of travel restrictions heavily affects players such as John Bateman, whose young daughter lives in the UK.

High-performance staff are working on training programs for players while in self-isolation.

EELS

Coaching and high-level staff met on Tuesday to discuss the best way forward. Players will be expected to maintain a certain level of fitness and have tailored training programs designed for them. The suspension also means players such as Reed Mahoney, who was set to miss around six weeks after fracturing his foot on the weekend, won't miss any game time.

James Tedesco will continue his training in isolation. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

ROOSTERS

Players will have a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a plan, which will include detailed individual training sessions at home to maintain fitness.

"For example, James Tedesco will start setting up how he trains on his own, in his own home," Roosters coach Trent Robinson told Fox League.

"There are some things that people don't realise. Guys with long-term injuries like Billy Smith, what happens over the next couple of months to rehab him.

"The physios discuss that, there's a mental health aspect. We've got a clinical psychologist on board and he'll get around to each player and discuss their individual issues."

RABBITOHS

The Rabbitohs had a meeting on Tuesday and players are training from home for now.

The club will devise a plan for players to maintain fitness during the competition's suspension.

This will be a crucial period for players such as star recruit Latrell Mitchell, who is desperate to recover full fitness to successfully complete his transition from centre to fullback.

SEA EAGLES

Manly players will meet in the coming days to discuss a training plan.

The Sea Eagles didn't train on Tuesday and are expected to train from home in the foreseeable future, like most clubs.

Penrith’s Rugby League Academy has closed its doors. Photo: Phil Hillyard

PANTHERS

The first club to announce it will be shutting down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Doors close on Friday until at least the end of May. Staff without annual leave will be forced to take an unpaid break or join Centrelink queues.

TIGERS

All staff were still working as of Tuesday afternoon. Tigers coaching staff have begun drawing up training programs for the players, who are no longer allowed to work out at the club's Concord HQ. Considerations are also being made for gym equipment to be taken to players' homes.

KNIGHTS

Knights football manager Danny Buderus said coaching staff were already drawing up individual training programs. The focus will be on maintaining the "routine" of NRL life.

Backed by The Wests Group, Newcastle have been described by CEO Phil Gardner as "one of the most financially stable clubs in the NRL".

Wade Graham leaves Shark Park with plenty of exercise equipment. Photo: Brett Costello

SHARKS

Cronulla players were called to a morning meeting on Tuesday morning and briefed on coronavirus issues.

Every player has been told to self-isolate and look after their health. Players were also offered any training equipment they required. Injured players will continue to be monitored.

It's anticipated the Sharks will operate on a skeleton staff for at least the next two months. The one silver lining is the opportunity for marquee players Matt Moylan, Josh Dugan and Bronson Xerri to recover from long-term injuries.

DRAGONS

For the first time since he was charged, Jack de Belin's court appearance in two weeks won't be front-page news.

The Dragons will have clarity around de Belin's future when he fronts court again on April 8. If the charges are dropped, he will be clear to return whenever play resumes.

The time off will also allow injured players, including Cameron McInnes and Korbin Sims, to fully recover.

COWBOYS

The players and coaches will on Friday discuss their future plans and map out any guidelines during the NRL lockdown.

There will be no more club-sanctioned training sessions but the players have been encouraged to train at home.

It is hoped that by Friday the club will have a clearer picture of the future of the competition.

The club's hierarchy has been locked in meetings for the past few days over the financial future of the club.

There will be no more training at Red Hill. Photo: Annette Dew

BRONCOS

The Broncos are facing a huge financial shake-up when up to $4 million is shredded from the payroll of the richest club in the NRL.

While the Broncos are a $52 million powerhouse, Queensland's sporting flagship has enormous resources and more than 100 employees.

There will be a 10 to 20 per cent pay cut across the board and Brisbane's entire executive staff will accept downgrades, including chief executive Paul White.

Broncos players have been instructed not to gather at the club's centre of excellence, and training sessions at their state-of-the-art gym have been canned.

STORM

Melbourne CEO Dave Donaghy said the club had started planning for a potential competition shutdown weeks ago. As a result, the Storm are confident they can push through this difficult period and maintain the players' mental health and fitness.

"In the immediate future, it is an opportunity for the players to go home and spend time with their families," Donaghy told Fox League. "They will be given a program to do their best with keeping fit."

WARRIORS

The Warriors flew home to Auckland on Tuesday to start their 14-day quarantine, as advised by the New Zealand government.

Warriors CEO Cameron George confirmed that some Australian-born players would remain in Australia for now. Decisions around reuniting the team for training will be discussed.

George conceded the club would cop a massive hit financially but he was confident the franchise would survive.

TITANS

The players have been put on indefinite leave following the suspension of the NRL.

They have been told to stay away from the club and try to avoid unnecessary contact with the public.

"They will have individualised plans from our high-performance teams," Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said. "Their welfare is paramount to us, so we'll be in constant communication."

