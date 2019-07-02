How your team can still make the World Cup semi-finals

Australia is guaranteed a World Cup semi-final berth which leaves five teams vying for three remaining spots. We break down the who, how and when for the contenders.

That leaves India, New Zealand, England, Pakistan and Bangladesh all still vying for a place alongside Australia in the last four.

Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a tie or no-result washout. If two sides are level on points at the end of the group stage, the one that has won more games goes through.

If they remain level, the side with the superior net run-rate advances. In the unlikely event they still cannot be separated, then the result of their match against each other will be a tie-breaker.

Here is needs to happen for each of those sides if they are to qualify for the knockout phase

INDIA - SECOND, 11 POINTS

Remaining pool matches: Jul 2: v Bangladesh Jul 6: v Sri Lanka

India need to win one of their two remaining group games to be certain of reaching a third successive World Cup semi-final. Even if Virat Kohli's side lose both of their matches, they should still advance on net run-rate.

New Zealand’s superior run-rate should see them slide into the semis. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

NEW ZEALAND - THIRD, 11 POINTS

Remaining pool match: Jul 3: v England

Victory over the tournament hosts would send the 2015 losing finalists into the last four again.

Even if they are joined by either Pakistan or Bangladesh on 11 points, New Zealand's likely superior net run-rate should still see them through.

Eoin Morgan and the team he leads must win to remain masters of their own Cup destiny. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

ENGLAND, FOURTH, 10 POINTS

Remaining pool match: Jul 3: v New Zealand

A win over New Zealand would see the tournament hosts into the knockout phase. But if they lose, England would be dependent on other results. If Pakistan fail to beat Bangladesh and Bangladesh fail to win both of their remaining matches - against India and Pakistan - the host nation would qualify.

Pakistani fans will be cheering extra hard for New Zealand when they play England on July 3. Picture: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

PAKISTAN, FIFTH, 9 POINTS

Remaining pool match: Jul 5: v Bangladesh

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh and hope England have already lost to New Zealand if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh have a slim chance of making it to the semi-finals. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

BANGLADESH, SEVENTH, 7 POINTS

Remaining pool matches: Jul 2: v India Jul 5: v Pakistan

Bangladesh need to win both of their remaining matches and hope New Zealand beat England if they are to go through.