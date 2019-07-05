Howard lifestyle village, sewage plant clear building hurdle

AFTER years of ongoing hold-ups, two major Howard developments have cleared critical construction hurdles.

A $60 million over-50s lifestyle village, which will house more than 200 RV-friendly lifestyle homes and a new aged care centre, has been green-lit for the town at the same time as the Fraser Coast council inches closer to securing a new site for the long-awaited Howard sewage treatment plant.

On Thursday, the council and Gold Coast developer AHC Limited signed a new infrastructure agreement more than three years after the project was first approved.

Signing the Infrastructure Agreement between Fraser Coast Regional Council and AHC are Mayor George Seymour and Ian MacLeod and Rod MacLeod of AHC Pty Ltd. AHC is planning to build an Over 50's Lifestyle Resort at Howard. Contributed

As part of the agreement, the company has agreed to contribute to the cost of the sewerage plant and its collection pipework.

It brings both the sewerage plant and the lifestyle village are now a step closer to completion, with Burrum District Community Centre president Faye Whiffin saying everything was finally coming together.

"Just in the construction stage alone, think of all the money it will bring into town," Ms Whiffin told the Chronicle.

"Once it's built, we can expect a 30 per cent increase in the population, assuming there will be two people in each of the 200 homes at the lifestyle village.

"The development won't go ahead without the sewage plant and now AHC, the State Government and the council are contributing to it."

The lifestyle village is expected to contain more than 212 RV-friendly homes, 47 independent living units and a 75-bed aged care facility upon completion.

AHC managing director Rod MacLeod said the construction of the lifestyle village would attract other services to the town.

The announcement follows a hold-up on Howard's sewage project due to Native Title complications at the plant site.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council was progressing ahead with the design plans and were obtaining permits to operate the plant from the Department of Environment and Science.

"The process could take several months to finalise," Cr Seymour said.