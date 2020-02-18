Howard man busted for drink driving

A Howard man is due in court on drink-driving charges.

AN APPARENT drunken night out behind the wheel will see a Howard man before a magistrate next month.

Police say the 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly blowing 0.202 per cent on a roadside breath analysis test on Saturday night.

Police spokesman Sergeant Neville Zarkovich said officers responded after receiving a complaint that the man was allegedly creating a disturbance at a service station in Burrum Heads.

“The man subsequently left the scene in a motor vehicle. Howard Police and the Maryborough Dog Squad commenced patrols of the area to locate the man,” Sgt Zarkovich said.

Police later stopped the motorist’s vehicle on Burrum Heads Road and conducted the roadside breath test.

Sgt Zarkovich said the man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 4.

He is facing charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, unlicensed driving and committing a public nuisance.