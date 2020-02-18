Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Howard man is due in court on drink-driving charges.
A Howard man is due in court on drink-driving charges.
News

Howard man busted for drink driving

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
18th Feb 2020 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN APPARENT drunken night out behind the wheel will see a Howard man before a magistrate next month.

Police say the 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly blowing 0.202 per cent on a roadside breath analysis test on Saturday night.

Police spokesman Sergeant Neville Zarkovich said officers responded after receiving a complaint that the man was allegedly creating a disturbance at a service station in Burrum Heads.

“The man subsequently left the scene in a motor vehicle. Howard Police and the Maryborough Dog Squad commenced patrols of the area to locate the man,” Sgt Zarkovich said.

Police later stopped the motorist’s vehicle on Burrum Heads Road and conducted the roadside breath test.

Sgt Zarkovich said the man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 4.

He is facing charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, unlicensed driving and committing a public nuisance.

burrum heads burrum heads road crime news drink driving fccrime fraser coast news hervey bay magistrates court howard howard police maryborough police news public nuisance
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        premium_icon Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        Crime Three men who subjected slain father Shaun Barker to brutal acts of violence will be resentenced after their murder convictions were downgraded to manslaughter.

        • 18th Feb 2020 4:01 PM
        Pair behind wild joy ride cop prison terms

        Pair behind wild joy ride cop prison terms

        Crime Man and woman plead guilty to joy ride offences.

        RSL course on suicide awareness

        RSL course on suicide awareness

        News Hervey Bay RSL hosted a suicide prevention course with the goal of bringing...

        Shooting range reopens with a bang

        premium_icon Shooting range reopens with a bang

        News The Maryborough Rifle and Pistol Club have officially reopened the club’s shooting...