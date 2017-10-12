Howard man fined $2950 for drug offences

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MAN who was caught with methamphetamine, marijuana, drug utensils and five syringes has been sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Shayne Allan Hearn pleaded guilty to failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe, two counts of possessing utensils or pipes and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.



He was pulled over by police at a service station in Tinana on September 7.



The court heard police detected the smell of cannabis in the car and Hearn said he had a tin of the substance on him, producing it for police.



Police also found three clipseal bags containing a small amount of methamphetamine, a plastic bottle used to form part of a bong, a pipe used to smoke marijuana and five syringes in the car.



Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Hearn had been in a relationship for nine months and had a son.



He was working full time.



She said he had a small amount of the drugs "for his own personal use".



"He told police about the tin," she said.



Magistrate John Smith told Hearn he had put his driver's licence in jeopardy because he had used his car to transport drugs.



Ms Schumacher said her client used his car to travel between Maryborough and Toowoomba for work.

"He needs to travel back and forth," she said.

Mr Smith allowed Hearn to keep his licence but fined him a total of $2950 for the offences.

