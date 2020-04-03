Menu
POLICE COMPETITION: Officer in charge of the Howard Police Station, Sergeant Neville Zarkovich. Photo: Stuart Fast
Police launch creative way to beat isolation boredom

Stuart Fast
3rd Apr 2020 3:00 PM
POLICE officers at Howard Police Station have come up with a great way to keep kids occupied during the current coronavirus restrictions, by holding a drawing competition.

Officer in charge Sergeant Neville Zarkovich said the competition aimed to keep kids distracted during these tough times. He said the competition was open to all children on the Fraser Coast.

The winner will receive a personal tour of the Howard Police Station along with their parents or guardians once the coronavirus crisis had passed.

The winner will also have their artwork displayed as the banner of the Howard Police Facebook page. The competition is open to primary school-aged children who live on the Fraser Coast.

Competition entries should be of police officers and/or their vehicles.

Children can draw pictures on an A4 sheet of paper and have their parent or legal guardian upload the drawing to the comments section of the Howard Police Facebook page.

Entrants are encouraged to follow the set theme and their drawing should be a positive image.

