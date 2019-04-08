Howard returns but The Waves fall to Roos in first hit-out

ON THE RUN: The Waves's Tyrell Howard tries to outrun the Wallaroos in the grand final replay on Saturday night at Salter Oval.

ON THE RUN: The Waves's Tyrell Howard tries to outrun the Wallaroos in the grand final replay on Saturday night at Salter Oval. Brian Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: The return of a familiar face to The Waves was not enough to stop the Wallaroos.

The Waves Tyrrell Howard is back at the club in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade, after originally signing for Easts in the off-season.

He was one of a handful of players to make the move to the Magpies but returned to the club after the move didn't work out.

But his return didn't help his team beat the Wallaroos after the Maryborough side won 36-30 in a thriller at Salter Oval.

The Waves conceded the first try but led at the end of the first half 18-10 before the Roos fought back.

The Roos scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to secure its second win of the season and stand alone on the A-grade table with four points.

"It was a good game, there were plenty of positives to take out from it,” The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said.

"We're a work in progress, I'd be more worried if it was the end of the season.”

Kaufusi said while he was content with the performance, the players weren't.

A few, according to Kaufusi, were dejected after the loss.

"I had to be positive after it,” he said. "They are a fantastic group. "But I'm not too fazed about it, event though it would have been nice to get a result.”

Kaufusi said it showed the side was intent on backing up last year's grand final win with another.

But he admitted the team will need to play to his game style to do it.

The team weren't able to do it in the first round.

"We gave up too much ball,” he said.

"In the red zone we also gave them too many free shots to score.”

The Waves Layton Chambers was the player of the match for the Tigers with two tries, and Arden Lankowski scored on his return to the competition.

The side will now face Easts this week but will have three players out with injury.

Tigers captain Dan McLennan is out for at least a month with a knee injury with Kristian Colasimone also out with a knee injury.

Fellow Tiger Nicholas Samra is also out injured.

The Roos will face Hervey Bay at Stafford Park with coach Peter Waters pleased the side stayed around for the full 80 minutes.