Howard schoolkids with no bus to ride: letter

I SYMPATHISE with the frustration felt by Sheryl and Ricky Dent in respect of the lack of a school bus to Maryborough or Hervey Bay and the cost to the family budget it brings.

When I first took up residence in Howard the school was in the Woocoo Shire.

In the mid-1980s Howard fell within the Fraser Coast.

While Howard has scored some assistance in community services over the years, it is still a backwater, in my opinion, as far as the Fraser Coast Regional Council is concerned.

Howard State Primary School is in the Fraser Coast region yet Howard pupils are forced to transfer to Isis High School after primary school at Howard.

I have had four of my grandchildren attend Isis High School.

These students missed out on after-school activities because it was an around trip of at least 80km to bring them home.

As with most families at Howard they shop and access professional services either at Maryborough or Hervey Bay, not at Childers.

One family had to change residence mid-term to rented property at Burrum Town.

As there is no school bus from Burrum Town to Howard, three pupils had to be transported each way by vehicle to Howard Primary School each day.

They could not ride their bicycles from Burrum Town because there is no safe way that they can cross the Burrum River, either at the low level bridge or the bridge location on the Bruce Hwy.

In fact, no person can safely cross the Burrum River by foot or bicycle at these points. Now in 2017, two of these pupils attend the Torbanlea State Primary School and are transported by a school bus.

However, the other student has to attend Aldridge High School but it costs the parent $25 per week return from Burrum Town to Aldridge High School.

So much for free schooling.

If a pupil doesn't attend school the parents are fined.

Of course, when all three children attend Aldridge High School just multiply the $25 per week by three, then by the number of school weeks in the year.

There are about 160 pupils on the daily bus from Burrum Town area to Maryborough.

Schooling is not the providence of the local council but someone should get off their backside and correct this anomaly and relieve the cost of school travel to the parents.

L. K. JEFFERY,

Hervey Bay