Howzat! Cricketers think pink for cause

FOR WOMEN: Cricketer Alex Meredith and Andrew Hoare shine up the pink wicket and ball for the annual Pink Stumps day this Saturday. Valerie Horton

MEMBERS of the Hervey Bay Cricket Association and the local community will be sporting a shade of pink this Saturday in an effort to help place McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia.

Member Shane Bradbury invites the community to step up to the crease and join in the all fun and frivolity of the Pink Stumps Ladies Day, featuring two Twenty20 games with Military Vets verse emergency services at noon, and F.U.C.C verse Hervey Bay invitational X1 at 3pm.

He said the event provided an opportunity for the community to take part in the spirit, energy and international phenomenon of the Pink Test.

"By bringing the magic home it raises vital funds to make life for families experiencing breast cancer just that little bit easier," Mr Bradbury said.

"We are excited to be able put on this event for the community and raise funds for a very worthy cause.

"We are very fortunate to have our own McGrath Foundation Breast Care nurse locally, however recent statistics from the Cancer Council Queensland show that over 230 women in our region are being diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer every year.

"We hope that our event will help bring more spotlight on on women's cancer and the importance of regular self examinations."

Mr Bradbury said the day would also be made extra special with a well-known Australian cricket star coming back to his home town to play for the cause.

"We are also very fortunate to have our former Australian Cricket representative Nathan Hauritz come back and play."

There will be live music, kids rides, face painting, live auction and raffles and a special ladies afternoon tea with guest speakers, including Hervey Bay's McGrath Foundation Breast Care Nurse and a So Brave Model Ambassador.

PINK STUMPS DAY