ROUND 4 of the Fraser Coast Cricket Seniors competition was held on Saturday with Ausrocks clashing with Cavnish at Maryborough Cricket Club.

Cavnish won the toss and elected to bat first, totalling 156 all out, with most players caught or bowled out.

Ausrocks put the pressure on Cavnish while batting, scoring 3/157 to win the match.

Here's The Chronicle's gallery of the match.