Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College
TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky" claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, narrowly beating the 502 lap record. Blake Antrobus
Sport

HPV Super series under full throttle in Mackay

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
12th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HPV: Round three of the inaugural HPV Super series18 hour event was run in Mackay over the weekend.

HPV stands for human powered vehicles which would be familiar to Fraser Coast residents with the running of the annual technology challenge run in Maryborough.

The event was introduced in 2002 to help develop efficient, environmentally friendly, vehicles as forms of transport, as well as using emerging technologies in ways to help further students education.

Schools from across Australia and New Zealand enter teams in the challenge.

The 2019 Grillex Qld HPV Super Series consists of eight events across Queensland.

The series is for single seat, multi-track HPVs, which race over various time courses from 4 hours to 24 hours.

Maryborough hosts the blue-ribbon event is the 24-hour Human Powered Vehicle (HPV) endurance race.

The race runs from 12:00 pm Saturday to 12:00 pm Sunday on the second weekend of September.

Winners from the round had the Bundy High Hornets win three of the five categories.

# 36 Larva in the junior mixed with 255 laps completed.

#28 Venom in the senior boys with 335 laps and # 13 Predator in the senior mixed with 280 laps.

# 11 Eagles from Ormeau Woods won the junior boys with 275 laps completed.

# 38 Pioneer Pride from Pioneer SHS secured first place in the senior girls with 203 laps.

Race four of the series will be held in Emerald on the weekend of July 27-28.

The Maryborough race will run from Saturday 14 September later this year.

To keep up to date with the series please visit the Queensland HPV Super Series facebook page at: www.facebook.com/QLDHPV/

fc sport hpv local sport maryborough tech challenge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man gets jail time for death threat to ex-partner

    premium_icon Man gets jail time for death threat to ex-partner

    Crime A man's death threat towards his ex-partner was a "serious" domestic violence offence, Maryborough Magistrates Court heard

    • 12th Jun 2019 12:02 AM
    STORY OF: Love, marriage and a fascination for whales

    premium_icon STORY OF: Love, marriage and a fascination for whales

    News They were both curious about the world around them.

    • 12th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Meth driver mows down wedding marquee

    premium_icon Meth driver mows down wedding marquee

    Crime The Hervey Bay man was high on ice and speeding along Mooloolaba Esp

    • 12th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    premium_icon QLD BUDGET: Payroll tax overhaul for regional business

    Politics Government cuts tax for regional employers