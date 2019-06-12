HPV Super series under full throttle in Mackay

TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky" claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, narrowly beating the 502 lap record.

TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky" claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, narrowly beating the 502 lap record. Blake Antrobus

HPV: Round three of the inaugural HPV Super series18 hour event was run in Mackay over the weekend.

HPV stands for human powered vehicles which would be familiar to Fraser Coast residents with the running of the annual technology challenge run in Maryborough.

The event was introduced in 2002 to help develop efficient, environmentally friendly, vehicles as forms of transport, as well as using emerging technologies in ways to help further students education.

Schools from across Australia and New Zealand enter teams in the challenge.

The 2019 Grillex Qld HPV Super Series consists of eight events across Queensland.

The series is for single seat, multi-track HPVs, which race over various time courses from 4 hours to 24 hours.

Maryborough hosts the blue-ribbon event is the 24-hour Human Powered Vehicle (HPV) endurance race.

The race runs from 12:00 pm Saturday to 12:00 pm Sunday on the second weekend of September.

Winners from the round had the Bundy High Hornets win three of the five categories.

# 36 Larva in the junior mixed with 255 laps completed.

#28 Venom in the senior boys with 335 laps and # 13 Predator in the senior mixed with 280 laps.

# 11 Eagles from Ormeau Woods won the junior boys with 275 laps completed.

# 38 Pioneer Pride from Pioneer SHS secured first place in the senior girls with 203 laps.

Race four of the series will be held in Emerald on the weekend of July 27-28.

The Maryborough race will run from Saturday 14 September later this year.

To keep up to date with the series please visit the Queensland HPV Super Series facebook page at: www.facebook.com/QLDHPV/