HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

HQ SELECTED: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions director Jackson Nioa at RNM's new office in the Maryborough CBD. Cody Fox

THE company behind Maryborough's job-rich munitions factory is setting up its base-camp in the heart of the Heritage City.

Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions' project headquarters will be based out of the former Commonwealth Bank building on Adelaide St.

The CBD location reveal is the latest milestone for the $60million artillery shell factory that will offer welcome employment and supply chain opportunities to the job-starved region.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien toured the new premises, which remains in the early fit-out stages, with RNM representatives yesterday.

An official opening will be held at a later date as will a sod turning at the factory site at the Moonaboola Industrial Estate.

Mr McCormack said the factory would put Maryborough on the international defence market map.

"We want to make sure Maryborough can be its best self,” Mr McCormack said.

"When you build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, you can then tap into those markets our allied countries have.

"This area is already known for it's great agricultural output, but we want it to be more than that.”

Design plans for the forging plant, where casings for artillery shells will be produced for supply to Australian and overseas defence forces, are still being finalised.

RNM director Jackson Nioa said between 15-20 people would be working from the company's new project office on Adelaide St while construction of the factory took place.

"This will be our project office to start the establishment while we work through the construction out at the Moonaboola site,” Mr Nioa said.

"(The munitions factory) will be a 6000sqm facility with an additional 1000sqm of office space.

"It will employ up to 100 people when in full operation.

"We're hoping to start construction in January next year, with about a 12 month construction timeline.”

In the meantime, recruitment for a project manager is expected to begin within the next week.

Position vacancies to follow include supply chain manager, administrative support, engineering roles, technology support and human resources.

An expressions of interest forum for potential workers, contractors and local businesses interested in joining the supply chain is expected to be held in Maryborough next month.