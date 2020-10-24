HTV CARDS: Where candidates numbered each other and why

WITH pre-polling underway, we asked Hervey Bay and Maryborough candidates how they decided on the order of their How to Vote Cards.

These cards are guides for how candidates would preference each other.

While many voters follow these cards, preferences are ultimately decided by the individual who can number the boxes however they choose so long as every box on the ballot paper is numbered.

HERVEY BAY

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham said he originally had a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Stuart Taylor for himself to be second on Mr Taylor’s how to vote card and vice versa.

“Purely because I’ve always placed minor parties and ‘genuine’ independents above the major parties,” he said.

“Since the candidates were announced I’ve consulted as many people as possible to listen to their thoughts, almost everyone I spoke with said the same thing.

“Therefore I went with the advice I received from constituents and that is, if we are to have change we need a conservative government.

“That’s why I’ve placed the only other conservative in second place.

“I do suggest you choose your own preferred order of candidate, I have simply provided a suggestion of flow.”

Mr Huxham ended up putting Mr Taylor third. Mr Taylor also put Mr Huxham third on his card.

Stuart Taylor, independent candidate for Hervey Bay was asking people to think

about how the impact of their vote would affect the community in the coming four years.

“I’m asking people to vote for an experienced and independent voice who will

fight for Hervey Bay,” he said.

“My commitment is that if elected, I will be a strong voice in Queensland’s parliament and put the needs of our community first.

“I’d like to be clear about my how to vote card and let people know that this is

how I will preference when I go to vote.

“The order of candidates doesn’t necessarily align with my political views, it’s designed to give me the best chance of winning.

“We have a system where people must put a number against every candidate

and it’s my hope that when people go to vote, that they will put me first.

“I have sought advice from people within Hervey Bay’s community that I respect

about how to preference each candidate and predicted how I think the primary

vote might finish and reversed it.

“I’ve also placed single-issue parties as my last preference.”

Hervey Bay and Maryborough candidate's how to vote cards.

Labor candidate Adrian Tantari simply said the determination of preferences as always had been a decision made by the ALP party office.

Animal Justice Party candidate Amy Byrnes said her decision was impacted by conversations with the other candidates and their policies on animals and the environment.

“The animals and environment are my main focus in this election so I have chosen my preferences based on who I think would do the best for the animals and the environment,” she said.

Greens Hervey Bay candidate Sonja Gerdsen reinforced that her party would put LNP and One Nation last in every seat in Queensland

“The Queensland Greens will put One Nation last and the LNP last on our ‘how-to-vote’ cards in every seat in Queensland, as voted by Greens members.”

“‘How-to-vote’ cards are just a suggestion and voters determine their preferences when they number every square.”

“Further to that, following a vote by Greens members, the Queensland Greens categorically rule out any preference deal, power-sharing deal, coalition agreement, or guarantee of confidence or supply with the LNP or One Nation.”

“Because of the LNP’s commitment to job cuts, privatisation, and cuts to essential services, the Greens would never provide confidence to an LNP government.”

LNP candidate for Hervey Bay Steve Coleman said voting one LNP was the only way to change the government and get Hervey Bay and Queensland working again.

“The ability to just vote 1 was taken away from Queenslanders by Labor in the last term,” he said.

“History shows that a vote for minor parties or independents elects Labor governments.

“Labor has delivered Queensland the highest unemployment rate in the nation and can’t be trusted to manage the economy in a recession.”

MARYBOROUGH

In Maryborough the LNP candidate Denis Chapman echoed the same message.

“Queensland has the highest unemployment rate in the nation under Labor and 209,000 “Queenslanders are out work – Labor can’t be trusted with the economy in a recession” he said.

“Labor stole the ability for Queenslanders to just vote 1 in the last term.

“Past elections have demonstrated a vote for minor parties ends up with Labor governments elected.”

Samantha Packer is running as a Maryborough candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party.

She told the Chronicle her how to vote guide reflected the focus on parties in order of their commitment to freedom of rights.

“The right of ownership, the right to an affordable and comfortable living and in my choice of number 2. IMOP, the right to choose your medical treatments and wellbeing,” she said.

Sharon Lohse for One Nation said her HTV guide “reflects the focus on parties in order of their commitment to freedom of rights. The right of ownership, the right to an affordable and comfortable living and in my choice of number 2. IMPO, the right to choose your medical treatments and wellbeing.”

Labor’s Bruce Saunders didn’t respond but it’s understood the order is chosen by Labor headquarters.

Maryborough Greens candidate Craig Armstrong listed his reasons as follows.

2. “MP Bruce Saunders, despite his party’s uninformed assumptions in relation to Greens preference guidance, I believe you cannot say Mr Saunders has been bad for Maryborough,” he said.

3 “LCP. Progressive platform.

4 “UAP. Not enough room at the bottom.

5. “IMOP. I don’t get it.

6. “LNP. The Greens will never do deals with the LNP.

7. “ONP. The Greens will never do deals with ONP.”

River Body provided his How to vote card with only one candidate voted for. He is encouraging everyone to vote him first and decided thier own preferences from there.