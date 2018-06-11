Huge auction part of Bayside Transformation's gala event

BAYSIDE Transformations' annual gala ball is fast approaching and is an opportunity to give back to the community while also having a terrific time.



The masquerade event is set to be bigger and better than ever.



The major fundraising portion of the evening is the charity auction and this year there is no shortage of great prizes to be won.



The prizes include a 2001 NRL State of Origin jersey signed by 17 Blues and Maroons players, a signed Johnathan Thurston photo memorabilia display and a signed Broncos jersey.



Along with sporting items, there is also jewellery, luxurious holidays, collectable art, including a sketch of John Lennon and a signed Ringo Starr Goodnight Vienna vinyl record album, and much more to be auctioned on the night.



The items have been donated by businesses and individuals and will be auctioned off by professional auctioneer Tim Wessling, from Raine & Horne Hervey Bay.



The ball will be held at Hervey Bay RSL at 6pm on Saturday. Tticketsare $110 per person or $1000 for a table of 10.



To find out more about tickets to the ball, call 0422 282 297.



In addition to the auction, the event will have a three- course meal, guest speaker Ashley Bottrell, live entertainment from Forbidden Road, prizes for best dressed, a raffle and the charity auction, valued at more than $20,000.



This year organisers will offer special auction-only tickets for bidders who cannot attend the whole event.



Those limited tickets are available now for $20.



The auction will begin at 8.30pm.



Call 0402 227 003 or 4128 6200 to find out more about the auction-only tickets.



