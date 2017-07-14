Huge cod sold for shark bait: 100kg fish caught in the 1980s

Bradley James Martin's dad and his cod caught off the Urangan Pier mid 80's.

BRAD Martin was only 11 years old but he'll never forget the 100kg cod his dad sold to Vic Hislop at the former Shark Show in the 1980s.

Brad shared the photograph in a shout-out on Facebook following the Chronicle's story about a 180kg cod Hervey Bay fisherman Matthew Cicero caught at Moon Ledge on Sunday.

It took eight or nine men to drag the fish in off the pier.

Brad, now in his 40s, said the giant catch was so long it filled the cabin of the family wagon with its head sticking out of the boot.

"When it first surfaced it was huge, I couldn't believe it, my heart was racing,” Brad said.

"Its scales were the size of the palm of my hand.

"One of the guys thought it was a grouper at first but Dad knows his fish and knew it was in fact a cod.”

Brad's dad sold the fish to Vic Hislop for about $60 and it was used as bait for a big great white shark caught in South Australia.

Brad said his family moved to Hervey Bay in 1982.

"Dad came up to look for work and liked it that much he drove back to Melbourne and packed the car and moved us up.”

The mine worker has fond memories of fishing with his mates after school and enjoying weekend trips with his dad.