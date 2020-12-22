Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed
Environment

Huge croc caught in Fitzroy River trap

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crocodile has been trapped in the Fitzroy River and will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers caught the 2.5m crocodile about 10 km from the barrage on December 16.

A resident saw the crocodile swimming near Pink Lilly Sands and reported it to the Department of Environment and Science on October 22.

 

 

A baited trap was set on November 26, and wildlife officers successfully captured the animal last week.

The crocodile will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm on Tuesday, December 22.

According to the DES, under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan the area of the Fitzroy River above the barrage and 20km upstream is within Zone C (Targeted Management Zone).

 

Wildlife officers successfully captured the animal on December 16. Picture: Contributed
Wildlife officers successfully captured the animal on December 16. Picture: Contributed

 

Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372 or download the Qwildlife app.

The DES investigates all reports it receives.

crocodile department of environment and science fitzroy river queensland parks and wildlife services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four charged over campfire that caused Fraser Island blaze

        Premium Content Four charged over campfire that caused Fraser Island blaze

        News Four people have been charged after an investigation

        Bookings wipeout: Border chaos to cost millions

        Premium Content Bookings wipeout: Border chaos to cost millions

        News Border closure a $250m king hit for Queensland tourism

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Son’s face “flattening” assault on mum’s brutal Bay abuser

        Premium Content Son’s face “flattening” assault on mum’s brutal Bay abuser

        Crime “Get off, you are going to kill him”. These were the words a mother screamed the...