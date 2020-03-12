Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Huge croc charges crowd of people

12th Mar 2020 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A huge crocodile has left a North Queensland community concerned after the reptile was filmed near a boat ramp.

Rosie Woolla captured the beast chasing what she described was a water bottle near a boat ramp in the Far North community of Aurukun on Wednesday.

She said bystanders tried to lure the crocodile closer to the shore to see how big it was.

"I just came down to check on mum, seen the people standing down the other end watching the croc," Ms Woolla said.

"(I) wanted to take a video close up but I was s**t scared seen."

About a dozen people, including children, could be seen hollering at the crocodile lunged toward them. The crocodile was eventually scared off when a number of people threw objects at it.

A sign warning of people of crocodiles could be seen lying on its side on the bank.

It comes just days after Emily Melvin filmed a saltwater crocodile about 100m away from a Ingham high school.

The Year 12 student said her mum was driving her to school when she spotted the croc, believed to be on listed as a problem and targeted for removal by the Department of Environment and Science.

More Stories

Show More
aurukun crocodile crowd fishermen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking behaviour sees drunken man eat off other’s plates

        premium_icon Shocking behaviour sees drunken man eat off other’s plates

        News Drunk man refuses to leave bistro, eats off elderly woman’s plate

        Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        premium_icon Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        News A prime piece of the Heritage City’s commercial land has been sold

        Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        premium_icon Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        News The region’s only female councillor reflected on her time in the position