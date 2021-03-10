Menu
Huge day of sport as Coast school hosts rugby carnival

Carlie Walker
10th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A huge day of sporting action is set to go ahead on March 20 when Fraser Coast Anglican College hosts its annual Fraser Coast Invitational Rugby 7s at the school campus.

In total, 33 teams of boys and girls from Gladstone, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and Gympie, along with teams from the Fraser Coast, have registered to participate in the carnival.

There will be a full program of events with games starting at 9am and finishing with the finals starting from about 3.30pm.

Many of these teams are on return visits, having marked this event as a permanent booking on their calendar.

“The event promises to be fast paced with over 50 games being played on Saturday,” Fraser Coast Anglican College rugby union co-ordinator David Brown said.

“The Rugby 7s game is played over two halves of seven minutes each with plenty of action guaranteed. “It is a fast and intense game, making it exciting viewing.”

Principal Joe Wright said that he was delighted that the College was able to provide the facilities and to host such a highly anticipated event again this year.

“I encourage the Fraser Coast community to come along and support the local and visiting teams throughout the day,” Mr Wright said.

