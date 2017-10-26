Go-kart champions ready for Speedway's 60th anniversary

Maryborough Speedway's Go Kart champions (from left) Blake Hancock - winner Standard Karts, Ashleigh Moller - Winner Junior Standard Karts, and Jayden Hancock - third Junior Karts at the Qld Speedway Kart Titles in Ayr.

GO-KARTERS from Maryborough Speedway have returned champions and will race in this weekend's massive meet, which will kick off the club's 60th anniversary.

Speedway president Wayne Moller said seven club members competed in the Speedway Karts state titles in Ayr last weekend.

"Blake Hancock from our club won the standard karts and his son Jayden came third in the junior karts," Wayne said.

"Both my daughters competed, with Georgie winning third in the sub-juniors and Ashleigh winning the junior standard karts.

"Ashleigh has only been racing go-karts for a year and was the youngest competitor and first female to ever win.

"Actually she didn't win, she pretty much dominated it - the old boys are a bit upset."

Maryborough speedway - Wayne Moller. Alistair Brightman

Mr Moller said Ashleigh surprised them a bit and was the only Maryborough competitor in that class.

"I didn't think she'd win so convincingly and she is very excited about that," he said.

"When she can reel off the first 10 laps of the final within point one of a second of every lap is pretty impressive."

Ashleigh will also race in round one of the Shannons Junior Sedan Series this weekend.

"This meeting will kick off our 60th anniversary season and feature a massive 120 cars, with something for everyone," Mr Moller said.

"Maryborough is the number-one competitor in the production sedan class, which we have 35 competitors this weekend for round one of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Series in the lead-up to the national title in April 2018."

Other events on the card include Wingless, Nostaglia Sedans, Street Stocks and National 4s.

MARYBOROUGH SPEEDWAY

The Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series will be held at the Maryborough Speedway on Saturday, October 28

Cost is adults $25, pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 years free with paying adult. Gates open at 1pm, racing runs from 4-10.30pm

Go to www.maryboroughspeedway.com.au