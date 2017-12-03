Huge field is set for the state 500cc solos title

TITLE HUNT: Zaine Kennedy is one of five seeded riders for this Saturday's 500cc solos title at Maryborough Speedway.

THE best riders from across the state will make for a massive 500cc solos field at Maryborough Speedway for Saturday's state title.

Only five of the 30 nominated riders are seeded, with local rider Joel Coyne joined by the likes of Zaine Kennedy (above), Jake Allen, Josh Pickering and Mason Campton. The remaining 25 riders will have to battle in a time trial for the remaining 11 slots.

The time trials, which will be held before the main program starts at 4.30pm, will see gun riders like Tyson Snow, Dalton Nilsen, Hugh Skidmore, and Zane Keleher hit the track in an all-or-nothing battle against the clock for a shot at the state titles.

The riders who miss the cut will compete in the 250cc supports, while eight sidecar teams will take the opportunity for more practice after their state title was washed out two weeks ago. The sidecar titles will be held on February 3, 2018.

Maryborough Speedway and Motorcycling Queensland officials will keep one eye on the sky with heavy rain forecast for today and tomorrow, and showers for the rest of the week.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and pensioners, and $75 for a family pass.