A MAN was fined more than $1000 and his licence suspended for six months after he was caught almost 70kmh over the speed limit.

Tiaro police intercepted the 22-year-old on the Bruce Highway, near Bauple, at 7.38pm on Wednesday night.

Police caught the motorist driving at 168kmh in the 100kmh zone.

The man was issued with a $1137 infringement notice, lost six demerit points and his licence was automatically suspended for six months.

