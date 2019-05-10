Huge jackpots for the community

THEY care. They volunteer. And they donate.

Affectionately known as the Caring Carriers Ladies, they oversee and run bingo sessions at Maryborough's Carriers Arms Hotel.

Julie Wheeler and Sandy Tench took over four years ago and run the bi-weekly event.

Sandy said the sessions have raised tens of thousands since they started including Men of League, TESS, Maryborough Animal Refuge, Fraser Coast Palliative Care and the Carriers Dunga Derby.

She said she was thankful to the Carriers because without them they couldn't run the bingo.

Just in six weeks with a special bingo game the ladies have raised $3475 for the Dunga Derby fundraiser.

Sandy who has been running bingo nights for 24 years said she felt immense pride to be raising money for local charities.

"I started doing bingo in Biggenden for the scouts - they had little funding but it was rewarding to raise the money and see where it was going," Sandy said.

"I think it is rewarding just to be able to give.

"It is so good to see where the money is going.

GIFT OF COMFORT: The Caring Carriers Michael Beck, Sandra Tench, Julie Wheeler and Kylie Hill and Hervey Bay Hospital unit nurse manager Pam Harsant. Jodie Callcott

"We bought 10 new birthing chairs for the maternity ward in Hervey Bay. It was so rewarding. I love it, we love it.

"It is the wow factor - I wouldn't change it."

Fraser Coast Palliative Care received a $1500 from the Caring Carriers in April.

Caring Carriers (from left) Sandy Tench, Julie Wheeler and Rhondda McNally donated profits raised from bingo at the Carriers Arms Hotel to Fraser Coast Palliative Care's Regina Weis. contributed

FCPC's Regina Weis said the donation had been awesome.

"I was flawed and humbled to be contacted out of the blue by these ladies who wanted to donate some of their fundraising to our organisation," Regina said.

"They'd come to learn of the important work that we undertake and determined we were a worthwhile cause to support.

"We're really thankful to the patrons who played bingo and the Caring Carriers ladies for their generosity."

On Mondays the group hold a free bingo where patrons have the chance to win almost $700. They also hold a Thursday night session.

Sandy said she loved what she was doing.

"I think the funniest thing I can recall in all my bingo years - there was a sweet old man in his 60s who was playing bingo for the first time and he asked us to stop calling because he claimed his pen was invisible," she said.

"It turned out he had bought glue instead of pens."

Sandy said she loved seeing how people light up if they win.

"I like to feel like I am giving it to them - even though I am not - it is the joy of them winning. It makes a big difference."

FAST FACTS

For information on Caring Carriers bingo times visit or phone the Carriers Arms Hotel, 405 Alice St, Maryborough, on 41226666.

Bingo: free on Monday, doors open 9am, eyes down at 11am; Thursday: $20 to play, doors open 5pm, eyes down at 7pm.