Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Huge Qantas Frequent Flyer overhaul

20th Jun 2019 7:13 AM

QANTAS  is set to announce what Australia's largest airline says will be the biggest overhaul in the 32-year history of its Frequent Flyer program.

Chief executive Alan Joyce and divisional head Olivia Wirth will unveil the changes at 10.30am this morning, with the carrier yet to give official details.

However, speculation is already mounting that a major element of the change will be making it easier for the program's 12 million members to use points for flights.

The overhaul is set to include making more seats available to frequent flyers for points-based bookings, particularly on international flights.

Qantas will announce a massive overhaul of its popular Frequent Flyer program. Picture: AAP/Bianca De Marchi
Qantas will announce a massive overhaul of its popular Frequent Flyer program. Picture: AAP/Bianca De Marchi

Members have often complained there are not enough seats or upgrades available for them to book with points.

Changes are also expected around access to Qantas lounges, seat upgrades and how status points are accrued and used.

Qantas Loyalty, which allows customers to earn redeemable points by booking flights, shopping at retailers including Woolworths and using linked credit cards, made a $372 million profit in the last financial year off revenue of $1.55 billion.

Qantas last month announced its first-ever so-called "points plane" from Melbourne to Tokyo, with seats on the October flight reserved solely for those paying with frequent flyer points.

More Stories

Show More
airline rewards frequent flyer overhaul qantas travel

Top Stories

    NO REGRETS: Minister stands by decision to sack Loft

    premium_icon NO REGRETS: Minister stands by decision to sack Loft

    Council News Queensland's Local Govt Minister has defended his decision to sack ex-mayor Chris Loft saying the council's relationship with the State Govt is better than ever

    JOBS WIN: Fraser Coast unemployment rate hits seven-year low

    premium_icon JOBS WIN: Fraser Coast unemployment rate hits seven-year low

    News It is the lowest the region's jobless rate has been since 2012

    How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    premium_icon How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    News Millions of dollars from Govt grants have been poured into M'boro

    GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    premium_icon GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    Technology Crowds young and old attended the Coast Drones Showcase