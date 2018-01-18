Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Huge sewage tank saves money, time

Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU have ever wondered what happens after you flush the toilet, here's an insight into just that.

It's easy to forget a lot of hard work goes into maintaining our sewage stations but a new concept has made the process a bit easier.

On Thursday morning, a precast fibreglass tank was lowered into the ground at the new $1.4million sewage pumping station in Nikenbah.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL DEVELOPMENT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The tank, which measures 8m long and 3.6m wide was expected to save Fraser Coast residents $60,000.

Not only does the new concept, which was suggested by contractor Newlands Civil Construction, save residents money, it will also save construction workers weeks of time.

The alternate option, to build tanks with concrete, was expected to take workers weeks.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Small Communities Development Portfolio Councillor Anne Maddern said it was the first time a reinforced fibreglass holding tank of this size had been used for a Wide Bay Water project.

"As part of our drive for innovation and savings, Council is always willing to try out new systems," Cr Maddern said.

"To build the tank in concrete would take workers weeks (and) doing this we save time and money."

The pumping station was made possible by a grant from the Queensland Department of State Development.

Council has funded the $1.8million project to install a new 4km long main to connect the pump station the the Nikenbah Sewage Treatment plant in Piggford Lane.

The precast fibreglass tank being lowered into the ground at the new Nikenbah sewerage pumping station.
The precast fibreglass tank being lowered into the ground at the new Nikenbah sewerage pumping station. Inge Hansen

It is being built by M & K Pipelines and Wide Bay Water installed a new water main as part of the project.

The contract to build a trunk gravity sewer is expected to be awarded by Council on February 21 with works scheduled to be completed and operational by July.

"Council is always looking for innovative ways to complete projects to ensure we can find savings for ratepayers," Cr Maddern said.

"The savings can be channelled into other projects across the region and help create jobs or lower Council's costs."

Related Items

Topics:  fccouncil fcdevelopment fraser coast nikenbah sewage pumping station

Fraser Coast Chronicle
ROLLING COVERAGE: Chris Loft leaves court

ROLLING COVERAGE: Chris Loft leaves court

UPDATE: His lawyer told reporters his client would fight the charges and was “not afraid of the truth”.

COURT: Hervey Bay scammer rips off cancer patient

Fraser Coast rugby league player Paul Shillingsworth.

A cancer patient was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Vandalism in River Heads

Queensland Police Service Crime Stoppers 1800 phone number and sign, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

A prominent tag was displayed.

I don't eat meat but no need to guilt trip those who do

Vegans are "vandalising" meat on sale in supermarkets by putting stickers containing pro-vegan anti meat messages on the packaging in the fridges. Picture: FacebookSource:Facebook

Why is there a need to push views on others?

Local Partners