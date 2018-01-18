Huge sewage tank saves money, time

IF YOU have ever wondered what happens after you flush the toilet, here's an insight into just that.

It's easy to forget a lot of hard work goes into maintaining our sewage stations but a new concept has made the process a bit easier.

On Thursday morning, a precast fibreglass tank was lowered into the ground at the new $1.4million sewage pumping station in Nikenbah.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL DEVELOPMENT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The tank, which measures 8m long and 3.6m wide was expected to save Fraser Coast residents $60,000.

Not only does the new concept, which was suggested by contractor Newlands Civil Construction, save residents money, it will also save construction workers weeks of time.

The alternate option, to build tanks with concrete, was expected to take workers weeks.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Small Communities Development Portfolio Councillor Anne Maddern said it was the first time a reinforced fibreglass holding tank of this size had been used for a Wide Bay Water project.

"As part of our drive for innovation and savings, Council is always willing to try out new systems," Cr Maddern said.

"To build the tank in concrete would take workers weeks (and) doing this we save time and money."

The pumping station was made possible by a grant from the Queensland Department of State Development.

Council has funded the $1.8million project to install a new 4km long main to connect the pump station the the Nikenbah Sewage Treatment plant in Piggford Lane.

The precast fibreglass tank being lowered into the ground at the new Nikenbah sewerage pumping station. Inge Hansen

It is being built by M & K Pipelines and Wide Bay Water installed a new water main as part of the project.

The contract to build a trunk gravity sewer is expected to be awarded by Council on February 21 with works scheduled to be completed and operational by July.

"Council is always looking for innovative ways to complete projects to ensure we can find savings for ratepayers," Cr Maddern said.

"The savings can be channelled into other projects across the region and help create jobs or lower Council's costs."