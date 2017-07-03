Huge spike in bushfires breaking out on Fraser Coast

The number of bushfires jumped by 25% on the Fraser Coast last year.

KEY areas are being targeted for back-burning across the Fraser Coast after 2016 saw a 25% increase in the number of bushfires in the region.

Firefighters on the Fraser Coast are currently carrying out Operation Cool Burn, which will see a number of hazard reduction activities across the region to prepare the landscape and communities for bushfire season.

Rural Fire Service Maryborough Area Director Konrad Sawczynski said the preventative measures were being carried out ahead of the 2017 bushfire season.

"The trend on the Fraser Coast is toward longer and more severe bushfire seasons and it was only last year that we recorded the longest season in the past decade."

Maaroom, Tinana, Tinnanbar and Tuan will be among the areas where community education events and hazard reduction burns are carried out.

"The RFS and our partners will be actively trying to remove bushfire fuel loads in these areas and showing residents what they can do to bushfire-proof their properties."

Mr Sawczynski said simple measures such as mowing the lawn and removing dead leaf litter from the ground could held residents protect the region from bushfires.