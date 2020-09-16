HUGE UPGRADES: Feedback wanted on aquatic centre plans

A WINDOW into the future of one Hervey Bay community hub has been revealed but it isn’t too late to help shape what’s to come.

A new warm water pool for swimming lessons and rehabilitation, a revamped kiosk, a gym, and extra toilets and change rooms with improved accessibility, are among the changes proposed in the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre draft Masterplan.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said Council was releasing the draft Masterplan for public comment along with a proposed site plan and an animated video showing what the Aquatic Centre could look like in the future.

“The Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre draft Masterplan has been prepared to identify how we can improve the facilities at the centre to meet community needs and aspirations over the next 40 to 50 years,” he said.

“The plan was developed from community feedback and in line with identified priorities which included improved outdoor water play areas for children, a new health and fitness area, a 300 seat grandstand, a new entrance and a better cafe.

“The design includes so many exciting new elements and we want to hear from the community about what they like and don’t like, as well as if there is anything they think is missing.”

Residents Linda and Gary Walker use the current facilities at least five times a week to exercise.

Gary and Linda Walker talk about the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre Draft Master Plan.

The couple said they were excited to hear upgrades had been planned for the aquatic centre.

Mr Walker said the changes would be great for the ageing community and families.

Mrs Walker said she liked that a pool would be closer to the entry so the elderly and disabled won’t have to walk so far.

The pair said they were happy council was listening to feedback from those who use the space and others who might want to use it more in the future.

The council has warned the changes won’t happen overnight, with the works proposed in the Masterplan estimated to cost more than $13 million would be rolled out over the next 10 years.

A dedicated page has been set up on Council’s Engagement Hub website where you can view the plan and animated video, make a submission and fill in a short survey which is open until Monday, October 12.