Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Hugely popular takeaway closes doors

Darren Hallesy
by
20th May 2019 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds the closure of one the most popular takeaway shops in Ipswich.

For the past three years the shop has been a massive hit with locals but now the fryers are cold.

The shop closed for the last time on Friday night, and a sign on the door advises that they are no longer trading.

It reads: "Uncle Bills Takeway is no longer open for business. We are so grateful for all the customer support over the last three years. From all the staff at Uncle Bill's Thank You!"

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed Darren Hallesy

Uncle Bill's was perfectly located on Jacaranda Street, near East Ipswich State School and appeared to be constantly busy.

It was popular for its fish and chips, burgers and a large range of home made meals, all of which were a hit with hungry school children and local residents.

 

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed Darren Hallesy

The takeaway's closure comes just a couple of months after the for lease sign went up on the bakery next door. It continues to look for a new owner.

On the takeways' Facebook page the owners stated: "For those that don't know, Uncle Bills will regretfully be closed after today. We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and love over the past 3 years."

 

The Jacaranda Street bakery is still seeking a new owner after closing the doors
The Jacaranda Street bakery is still seeking a new owner after closing the doors Darren Hallesy

The Queensland Times has attempted to contact the owners.

business east ipswich jacaranda street takeaway food uncle bills
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    premium_icon RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    News Like many self-funded retirees, the couple, both aged in their 70s, feared what a Labor government might mean for the economy and their lives.

    Vulnerable Person's Unit takes a stand against DV

    premium_icon Vulnerable Person's Unit takes a stand against DV

    News The group hit up Hervey Bay Bunnings Warehouse at the weekend

    Triumphant O'Brien says 'exciting times ahead for Wide Bay'

    premium_icon Triumphant O'Brien says 'exciting times ahead for Wide Bay'

    News Mr O'Brien says exciting times ahead for the Wide Bay.

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information