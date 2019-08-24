Hugh Sheridan, brother and castmate in ‘glassing’
Hugh Sheridan has revealed in an emotional social media post that his brother and friend were "attacked" outside a theatre in Perth.
The actor, who is currently appearing in the musical HAIR, told followers that his castmate Matthew Manahan was "glassed in the street" during an apparent random attack. Sheridan said his brother was also targeted by the same man as the group left the venue.
Tonight this kind soul pictured here with me was attacked for no reason, he was glassed in the street. Minutes later my beautiful brother was attacked by the same person just after leaving the theatre with me. I’ve just got back from the police station in North Bridge, I witnessed another senseless attack where people were spat on because of their race and a boy and his girlfriend were punched, I’m in shock, I’d never seen someone so aggressive and so fast, he had no motive and chose the sweetest people I know to hurt. The story we’re trying to tell in Hair is exactly about this kind of action, why all the fighting? Why the need for senseless violence? I don’t know what will happen for opening night tomorrow, Matt is still in hospital and my understanding is he’s still awaiting a cat scan, I thought it’s better to let you know now before I try and sleep so if you’re coming tomorrow you have a chance to get information. I can tell you now, our amazing tribe have rallied around each other and these events only bring us closer together, it only shows how relevant our story still is and how timely it is for it to be told. If my brother wasn’t there I would’ve been completely caught unaware and both Matt and myself would be in hospital. We will endeavor to run the show as planned as long as it is safe to do so, the show goes on always, with added meaning and reason, can’t actually believe tonight happened. “What a piece of work is man, How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty, In form and moving how express and admirable, In action how like an Angel, In apprehension how like a god, The beauty of the world, The paragon of animals. And yet to me, what is this quintessence of dust? Man delights not me; no, nor Woman neither; though by your smiling you seem to say so.” Hamlet and Hair. Love and no harm to all of you tonight, H x
The 34-year-old is top billing alongside singer Paulini in the musical's 50th anniversary production which will tour Australian stages until October.