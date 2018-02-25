Hull KR falls to third loss in four Super League games

A 24-point loss to Salford Red Devils ensured Hull Kingston Rovers remained second-last on the Super League ladder.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens was forced to make late changes as halfback Danny McGuire aggravated a rib injury he suffered in the side's third-round win against Catalans.

Maurice Blair, who played his junior rugby league in Maryborough and spent eight years in the NRL, was promoted to the halves alongside Chris Atkin.

"It is very disappointing. We started well but we had no ball and a heavy penalty count against," Sheens said.

"We struggled to make ground and really shot ourselves in the foot with some poor decisions. We started most of our sets in the second half ten metres off our own try line.

"The attitude was there tonight but we were poor. We can't take anything from Salford as they played better than us for the majority of the game tonight."

Hull KR will regroup ahead of their March 1 clash with Castleford Tigers.

Blair played 48 NRL games for Penrith, 36 for Melbourne Storm and 15 for Gold Coast Titans before he joined Hull KR, for whom he has played more than 90 games.